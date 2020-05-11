Vizag reported 3 new COVID-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours. As on Monday morning, the district tally soared to 66. As per the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, out of the 66 reported cases in Vizag, 25 individuals were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. Currently, 40 patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 and the death toll in Vizag stands at 1.

Meanwhile, 7,409 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh for coronavirus. The state reported a total of 38 new cases in the past 24 hours. This was conducted from 9 am, on 10 May 2020, until 9 am, on 11 May 2020. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 2,018.

While 975 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 998 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 45 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. In addition to the 3 new COVID-19 cases in Vizag, the district-wise tally of the COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh is as follows: Kurnool 9, Guntur 5, Chittor 9, Anathapur 8, Krishna 3, and Nellore 1.

In a bid to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the health staff at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), the Eastern Naval Command has provided a remote monitoring facility to keep a tab on the vital parameters of COVID-19 patients. The request was put forth by the Director of the VIMS, when ENC handed over the Portable Multifeed Oxygen Manifold, a few weeks ago in the wake of the coronavirus.

The facility includes monitoring all patients simultaneously or selecting as required including zooming to one patient, and an audio alarm. Further, the same parameters through an HDMI Ethernet converter have also been provided to the doctors on their mobile over the internet. Therefore, a doctor can at any time monitor his 48 patients in ICU. The conceptualization, to final implementation at VIMS and handing over to its Director VIMS, was completed in six days.