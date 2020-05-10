The COVID-19 pandemic has taken Visakhapatnam, the entire state, India and almost the whole planet hostage. This unseen threat has, over the past months, drastically changed the lives of billions across the globe. The worrying factor is there is no breakthrough in terms of a vaccine or antidote being formulated yet. Visakhapatnam was on a streak of no new COVID-19 cases. Gradually daily reports were showing a feeble promise that the virus had given a break to Vizag. However, the sudden spike, or relapse, in the number of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam has led many Visakhapatnam dwellers to worry again, looking at the summary of positive cases. A pressing question, as to whether the growing cases will ever be curbed, has loomed many Vizagites. Many felt While Visakhapatnam has currently been declared an orange zone, increased scrutiny is definitely the need of the hour for the port city.

Here is a reversed chronological summary of the COVID-19 case’s timeline in Visakhapatnam. In these 52 days, the local authorities identified 26 containment areas, as the possibility of the virus spreading was more significant in these areas.

As on Sunday morning, one new COVID-19 case has been reported, increasing the district count to 63. On May 9, Visakhapatnam reported 5 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of the district to 62. From the new cases reported, most of them were from Dandu Bazaar, while one belonged to Thatichatlapalem. On Friday, 11 additional cases were reported in Vizag. Pitapuram Colony, KRM Colony, Srinagar Colony, Chinna Waltair, Relli Veedhi, Chegal Rao Peta and Vepagunta got added to the list of containment zones. As on 7 May 2020, 23 COVID-19 cases had been registered, starting from the beginning of the month. During that period, Dandu Bazaar had emerged as a coronavirus hotspot; with a record 12 cases between 2 May and 7 May 2020.

In April, 2020, 13 COVID-19 cases were registered from MTC Palem, Rangireejuveedhi (Poorna market), Kunchamamba Colony (Gajuwaka), Chintalapalem, Gopalapatnam, Railway New Colony, Madhavadhara, and Maharanipeta. All these areas had declared as containment zones. MTC Palem had recorded as many as 7 cases starting from 3 April 2020 to 22 April 2020. All the other containment zones had accounted for one COVID-19 patient each.

On 19 March 2020, the first COVID-19 case in the Visakhapatnam was reported from Allipuram. Before the lockdown came into effect, two cases from Allipuram and one case from Revidi were reported in Vizag. As of 31 March 2020, ten COVID-19 patients were seeking treatment in Visakhapatnam. ITI Junction, Muslim Thatichalapalem and Shanthi Nagar (NAD) joined the list of containment zones.