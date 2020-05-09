5 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Visakhapatnam district, as on Saturday morning, taking the district tally to 62. Out of these 62 registered COVID-19 cases in the district, 38 cases are active, and undergoing treatment, and 23 have been discharged. 1 patient had succumbed to COVID-19 from the district. The city declared as an orange zone has seen a steady rise in the number of cases in Vizag.

Out of the new cases reported, most of them are from Dandu Bazaar and one is from Thatichatlapalem. Andhra Medical College (AMC) Principal, Dr P V Sudhakar, requested people to be more disciplined and iterated that cases, especially from Dandu Bazaar, are because of not practising social distancing. He also said more tests will be conducted to work towards containing the spread of the virus.

The list of COVID-19 containment zones in Vizag district, as demarketed earlier, include Allipuram, Revidi (Venkatapuram), ITI Junction, Muslim Thatichela Palem, Santi Nagar (NAD), Railway New Colony, Dandu Bazaar, Maharanipeta, Rangireejuveedhi(Poorna Market), Kunchamamba Colony (Gajuwaka), Chengal Rao Peta, Madhavadhara, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota), Komativeedhi (Narsipatnam), Marripalem and Gopalapatnam.

The new containment areas added are KRM Colony, Maddilapalam, Naidu Thota, Peda Jalaripeta, Pendurthi, Pitapuram Colony, Relli Veedhi, Simhadripuram, Sriharipuram, Srinagar Colony and Subbavaram. This list has been provided by the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Dr K S L G Sastry.

With this most part of the city has reported cases, taking the list of containment zones from 15 to 26.

#CovidUpdates: In the past 24 hours

43 out of 8,388 samples tested were positive and 45 people recovered from #COVID19 & got discharged

.

Total positive cases: 1930, Active cases: 999, Discharged: 887, Deceased: 44#APFightsCorona #COVID19 — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) May 9, 2020

Meanwhile, 8,338 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh for coronavirus. The state reported a total of 43 new cases in the past 24 hours. This was conducted from 9 am, on 8 May 2020, until 9 am, on 9 May 2020. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 1,930. While 999 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 887 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 44 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. The district-wise tally of COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours is as follows: Kurnool 6, Krishna 16, Guntur 2, Visakhapatnam 5, Chittor 11, Anathapur 3.