As four new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vizag, the district tally soared to 41, on 6 May 2020. In an exclusive chat with Yo! Vizag, Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Dr PV Sudhakar, informed that out of the four newly registered cases, three individuals from Dandu Bazaar and another from Marripalem tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Vizag. The AMC Principal informed that the latest cases are primary contacts of a previously reported case in Dandu Bazaar.

The AMC Principal informed, “The new patients from Dandu Bazaar were already under our scanner, as they are primary contacts of a previously reported case in the same locality. We have tested them intensionally, along with the other primary and secondary contacts. Furthermore, we have tested 160 individuals from Chandakaveedhi of Dandu Bazaar, where the first case in the area was reported. We expect the surge in COVID-19 cases from that street.”

Sharing the reason behind the spike of coronavirus cases in Dandu Bazaar, Vizag, the AMC Principal said that despite their appeal to observe social distancing norms, the residents of the locality got together and played housie (bingo) and playing cards. “The whole spirit of avoiding personal contact has not been followed by these individuals. The lack of self-discipline resulted in the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam. We request the public to observe social distancing even at their respective homes,” he further added.

It is to be noted that the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department has not yet updated two new reported cases in Dandu Bazar, Vizag. Hence the district tally as per the media bulletin stands at 39, as on 6 May.

The area-wise break up of all the 41 COVID-19 cases reported in Vizag is as follows – Allipuram 2, Revidi (Padmanabham) 4, ITI Junction 2, Muslim Thatichelapalem 2, Santi Nagar (NAD) 1, Railway New Colony 6, Dandu Bazaar 12, Maharanipeta, Rangireejuveedhi (Poorna Market) 1, Kunchamamba Colony (Gajuwaka) 1, Chengal Rao Peta 1, Madhavadhara 1, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota) 1, Komativeedhi (Narsipatnam) 3, Marripalem 3 and Gopalapatnam 1.

#CovidUpdates: In the past 24 hours 140 people were discharged after recovering from #COVID19. Total number of discharges in the state till today is 729#APFightsCorona — ArogyaAndhra (@ArogyaAndhra) May 6, 2020

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Command Control Room media bulletin, the state reported a total of 60 new cases in the past 24 hours. With the newly registered cases, the tally in the state soared to 1,777. While 1012 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 729 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 36 patients succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh. Kurnool has reported 533 cases with 17 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, Krishna 14, Guntur 12, Visakhapatnam 2, Kadapa and East Godavari reported 1 each. While other state cases include 12 from Gujarat and 1 from Karnataka.