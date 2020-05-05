Tollywood stands by Vijay Deverakonda as actor calls to kill fake news

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda released an online message to counter, and kill, the spreading of fake news. This began when the Tollywood actor had started a fundraising drive, through his NGO, the Devarakonda Foundation. Their objective is to help the middle-class families, in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, an entertainment website posted a controversial article, questioning his relief campaign. Distraught by the clickbait title, and its content, the Vijay Deverakonda released a video, on Monday evening, slamming the website and voicing strongly that its important to kill fake news.

Stating that these gossip websites are a menace to the society, Vijay Deverakonda said that many actors, directors, and producers are victims. “Every reader is a victim. I am a victim too, because they use us and feed us with false information. These websites violate the privacy of actors, dish out their opinions and make money out of them,” he added.

The actor said that these gossip websites have been targeting him over the past month. He said that these sites stoop so low and threaten to reduce film ratings. Speaking about his fundraising drive, he shared that regular updates will be released to maintain transparency.

Shortly after the video of Vijay Devarakonda giving a call to boycott gossip websites went online, the whole Telugu film fraternity came in solidarity to support the young actor. Megastar Chiranjeevi said that he himself is a victim of these gossip websites. The senior actor tweeted, “We stand by you. Please don’t let anything deter your spirit to do good.”

డియర్ విజయ్@TheDeverakonda మీ ఆవేదన నేను అర్ధం చేసుకోగలను.బాధ్యతలేని రాతల వల్ల,మీలా నేను నా కుటుంబం బాధపడిన సందర్భాలు చాలా ఉన్నాయి.We stand by you. Pl don’t let anything deter ur spirit to do good.Humbly request Journo friends not to peddle individual views as news.#KillFakeNews — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 5, 2020

Veteran actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, actors Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal, directors Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, Puri Jagannath and several other personalities took to Twitter to support Vijay.