With the number of COVID-19 cases growing by the day in the country, the Central Government announced lockdown 3.0 and extended the period up to 17 May 2020. Andhra Pradesh too is witnessing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. As on 6 May, the state’s tally soared to 1777, as 60 of the 7,782 samples tested positive for COVID-19, in the past 24 hours. The count of the coronavirus cases stands at 41, as four new cases were reported in the city. On the basis of COVID-19 cases count and risk profile, Visakhapatnam district has been notified as Orange Zone District. Keeping in view of the district’s status, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), released the list of activities that are allowed and prohibited in various zones of Vizag.

As per the proceeding of the Collector and District Magistrate, Visakhapatnam district, the status of these containment zones are temporal and geographic in terms of active COVID-19 positive cases. The demarcation of the containment zone depends on the four factors mentioned below:

a) Mapping of cases and their contacts

b) Geographic dispersion of cases and contacts

c) The area with well-demarcated perimeter

d) Enforceability

Accordingly, 15 containment zones or clusters have been notified in the district, as on 5 May. The core area and the buffer area of the containment zones have been carefully demarcated after consulting the containment officers and incident commanders in Visakhapatnam district. In these 15 demarcated zones, a containment strategy will be strictly implemented. The list of activities prohibited and allowed in various containment clusters including buffer areas, red, orange and green zones of Vizag and other districts in AP, during the lockdown 3.0, are given below. The details of the containment zones in Visakhapatnam district are also mentioned. The proceeding further stated that the order will come into immediate effect and shall remain in focus until further notification.

