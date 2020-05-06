Helpline for pilgrims, students and migrant workers stranded in Vizag

Following the directives set by the Central Government, the Andhra Pradesh State Government on Wednesday released a new Government Order specifying details regarding travel of migrant workers. As per the guidelines, the pilgrims, students, and migrant workers stranded in Andhra Pradesh must send a request to their respective State Governments, upon the approval of which, they will be provided transport back to their home states. In this regard, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS) notified helpline numbers for pilgrims, students, and migrant workers stuck in Vizag. These individuals can call the following numbers to seek assistance regarding their travel back home:

1. +9189127373402.

2. +9189127373503.

3. Toll-free: 1902

Aside from the helpline numbers, pilgrims, students, and migrant workers stuck in Vizag can also visit www.spandana1.ap.gov.in for filing their requests online. The officials will take the requested person’s details and send it to their home state government for approval. Once the AP government officials receive an approval, the information will be passed on to the citizens via SMS/E-mail or phone call. Arrangements will then be made to send the migrants back home. Stating that this process is a time-consuming one, the Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand appealed to the migrant citizens to be patient, as the officials are working overtime to ensure their speedy departure. The Visakhapatnam Collector also stated that migrants would not have to physically go to any government office, and can file requests through the above-mentioned numbers via call or e-mails.

Meanwhile, the State Government has made arrangements to bring back nearly 2 lakh Andhra Pradesh migrants stuck in various parts of the country. As per official reports, nine special trains have been arranged to bring home migrants from thirteen states in India. Stating that over 12,000 individuals from other states are currently stranded in AP, Health Minister A Krishna Srinivas said that special trains are being arranged to send them to their respective states safely. The Minister also said that the migrants will be provided with safe drinking water and fruit kits on their departure.