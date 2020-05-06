The Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL) liquor retail shops reopened in Vizag district on 4 May 2020. The Andhra Pradesh State Government has liquor prices by another 50% as of 5 May 2020, taking the total hiked amount to 75 per cent. Liquor stores at several places in the district witnessed serpentine queues. Within two days of opening the stores, the Andhra Pradesh State Government generated a revenue of Rs 16 crore through liquor sales in Vizag district.

There are a total of 313 APSBCL liquor retail shops across Vizag district. As per the orders of the Government and Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Andhra Pradesh, 276 Retail Outlets were opened in the district since 4 May 2020 duly following all the prescribed norms. Rest of the 37 Retail Outlets which are in containment zones will continue to remain closed. On the first day, Rs. 10 crore and second day Rs. 6 crore was recorded through liquor sales in Vizag district.

Currently, the Retail Outlets operate between 11:00 AM and 07.00 PM. Along with the hike in liquor rates to discourage sales, measures have also been taken by the AP Government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As per reports, up to five customers are being allowed at a time while practising social distancing. With a distance of 6 feet, circles are being drawn in front of the stores, indicating where the customers must be stationed before buying their share of alcohol. Further, it is now compulsory for customers to step out with umbrellas, whose dual usage is to both shield from the harsh summer sun, and automatically create adequate physical distance from other customers. With all the measures in place, no untoward incidents of violence have been registered in Visakhapatnam so far.

Meanwhile, the Excise Department staff detected a case of illegal possession and transposition of 40 IML bottles by two perpetrators while patrolling at Sujathanagar Junction on 5 May 2020. The Shop Supervisor and salesman of Retail Outlet numbered GSL.No. 116, Sujatha Nagar were fired for violating the rules on 6 May 2020.