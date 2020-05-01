In the Media Bulletin report, this morning at 10 am, Visakhapatnam had reported 2 new cases. Further to that, one more positive coronavirus case is added to the count. The 70-year-old from Chengal Rao Peta was admitted to King George Hospital (KGH), with a kidney problem, on Thursday, April 30. He succumbed on Friday, thus being the first COVID-19 death in Vizag District. This coronavirus death brings today’s number of positive case count to 3, thereby taking up Visakhapatnam District’s total count to 26.

The patient, on admission, was placed in a temporary isolation ward. COVID-19 tests were performed that night, however, the patient died while waiting for the report. Given the fact that he was already sick, the family thought he had succumbed to that illness, and took the body to their home in Chengal Rao Peta, Vizag District. The COVID-19 test report came after the body was taken home. The reports were said to be positive, which lead to havoc among the KGH staff.

Forty staff members were immediately kept in isolation. However, the patient’s telephone number, embedded in the k-sheet, was found to be invalid. Immediately, the KGH staff provided information to the GVMC Chief Medical Officer and the police. Officials were alerted about the death of the first COVID-19 patient in Vizag. KGH Supervisory Officer, Dr Arjun, informed that all measures had been taken to examine all the doctors working in the KGH temporary isolation ward, where the aged patient was treated. The ward consists of about forty staff, including doctors. Arrangements were made for doctors, nurses, ward staff and sanitary staff to perform all required examinations and tests. Subsequently, they will be held in quarantine, till the 7th and 14th day, according to protocol.

The earlier two cases, that were reported this morning, are from Dandu Bazaar, near KGH. It is a mother and son who got diagnosed together as positive. Accordingly, all the people they were in contact with have been traced and appropriate steps have been taken to quarantine them. The mother has been admitted at VIMS Hospital, whereas the son has been relocated to GITAM Hospital.

Regarding the third case, the deceased’s contacts are also being traced and the necessary actions being taken. All safety precautions, such as bleaching and disinfection, are being carried out in both areas – Chengal Rao Peta and Dandu Bazaar in Vizag District. The respective areas are also being cordoned off, in a 3 km radius, and red zone standards are being established.