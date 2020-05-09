Entry into 5 villages around LG Polymers in Vizag is restricted for two days

A high-level review meeting was conducted at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Friday to review the LG Polymers gas leak tragedy. Andhra Pradesh Minister of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanarayana, convened the meeting along with Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), and others. District Collector said that traces of the poisonous gas were found only near the main gate of the plant and the RR Venkatapuram Village. Therefore, people belonging to all other areas, except the five closest villages, will be alerted to return. The remaining five villages surrounding LG Polymers in Vizag will be completely restricted for two days.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the situation, in the five villages, would return to normal in these two days. He also stated that all safety measures have been taken to normalize the nearby villages, closest to the LG Polymers gas leak site in Visakhapatnam, within two days. The Minister said that the toxic effects of the gas were being reviewed every hour in areas within 2 to 3 km around the LG Polymers plant. He also informed that a committee, comprising of experts, would be coming into the city on Saturday and their suggestions will also be quickly incorporated into the safety actions.

The Minister also specified that the people belonging to the five affected villages must not come home for two days. Also, the people from the rest of the surrounding villages are in no danger and therefore should not fear. He requested the officials to inform those recovering those people recovering in the hospitals as well. Any accommodation and medical facilities will be provided for those who need it. The Minister also said that the district officials, and police, had promptly responded to the threat and promptly shifted people to hospitals, and other locations, using rescue vehicles.

Mr. Satyanarayana also said that AP Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was quick in his response and this was quite encouraging to the people. He added that the relief package announced by the Chief Minister is a great thing in the State’s history as no prior aid had ever crossed Rs. 20 lakh. Additionally stating that no such accidents will ever take place again as it is the responsibility of the government to ensure safety, protection and the well being of the people.

The Agriculture Minister and District in-charge, Kurasala Kannababu, present at the meeting said that the expert committee would address the reasons for the accident and the administration will take appropriate further action. He announced the possibility a human error underlying the cause of the chemical leak in addition to a maintenance issue relating to the stagnant storage of chemicals. Mr. Kannababu also stated that under Farmer’s Assurance, all the farmers would be provided aid by the 15 May, 2020. If a farmer is unable to sell their produce, the village secretary will be given the funds that will then be distributed among farmers. Wholesale markets will continue to function with permits and there will be no blockade for vehicles carrying fruits and vegetables.

Chief Secretary, Nilam Sawhney (IAS), contributed that the officials were taking steps to eliminate public concerns and also that the level of risk identification was almost complete. Over the past two days, all villages, close to the affected five villages, have also been tested for the toxic gas. The tests have shown that all such villages showed the amount of toxic gas to be “zero”. “After the expert committee’s arrival, a thorough inspection will be carried out and appropriate measures will be taken in two or three days,” she said.

AP Minister of Labour, Jayaram Gummuluru, AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, AP Minister for Roads and Buildings, Dharmana Krishnadas, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, R. K. Meena (IPS), GVMC Commissioner, G. Srijana (IAS), Legislators Gudivada Amarnath and Adeep Raj were also present at the meeting.