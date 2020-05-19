COVID-19 pandemic: List of containment zones in Visakhapatnam

With the centre extending the nation-wide lockdown into its fourth phase, until 31 May, authorities in Visakhapatnam have stated that the guidelines issued by the MoHFW will be observed strictly. Currently, close to 30 containment zones have been identified in Visakhapatnam.

With Allipuram, ITI Junction, Shanti Nagar (NAD), Kanchumamba Colony (Gajuwaka), Revidi Venkatapuram, Komati Veedhi in Narsipatnam not reporting a single COVID-19 case for the past 28 days, they have now been denotified as containment zones. These areas have now been marked as green zones.

The areas that have been notified as containment zones in Visakhapatnam include Muslim Thatichetlapalem, Railway New Colony, Rangireeju Veedhi, Madhavadhara, Dandu Bazaar, Chengal Rao Peta, Gopalapatnam, Marripalem, Srinagar, KRM Colony, Pitapuram Colony, Relli Veedhi, One Town Jalaripeta, Simhadripuram, Vadlapudi, Sai Madhava Nagar, Naidu Thota, Appannapalem, Vepagunta, Priyadarshini Colony (Gajuwaka), Akkayyapalem, Jagannadhapuram, SVP Nagar (Kobbari Thota), Neeli Vepamma Chettu, Gnanapuram, Chintalapalem (Kasimkota), Bailapudi (Cheedikada).

The COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam district rose to 81 on Tuesday with five persons, including four from a family, testing positive. Dandu Bazaar, with as many as 21 cases, currently accounts for the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the district. A patient from Chengal Rao Peta had earlier succumbed to the disease. Visakhapatnam district reported its first case of coronavirus on 19 March when a 65-year-old man from Allipuram tested positive after returning to the city from Saudi Arabia.

Andhra Pradesh, on the other hand, saw the total number of cases in the state increase to 2339.

What is a containment zone?

A containment zone is demarcated with an aim to prevent the spread of infection. As per the MoHFW, the containment zone is demarcated around the residence(s) where a positive case is reported. The radius of the zone depends on factors such as population density and the severity of the outbreak.