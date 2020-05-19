As many as five new COVID-19 cases have come to light in Visakhapatnam, over the past 24 hours, taking the district tally to 81. Speaking to Yo! Vizag, the Principal of Andhra Medical College, Dr. PV Sudhakar, informed that four of the newly reported cases are from Gnanapuram. The four individuals have been identified as the family members of the constable who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in Vizag, he added.

Sharing that the current spike in the cases is much lesser than expected, the AMC Principal said that the containment strategy being implemented across Visakhapatnam district has effectively resulted in the control of the virus to a large extent.

The 76th COVID-19 positive case in Vizag, which was reported on Monday, has been identified as a 28-year-old woman from Dibbapalem in Dandu Bazaar area.

Meanwhile, 9,739 samples were tested in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours. Out of the tested samples, 57 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 across the state, thereby increasing the total count to 2,339. Out of the newly registered cases, 6 people had returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. Five of them are from Chittoor and one from West Godavari.

The COVID-19 positive cases of people from other states currently in Andhra Pradesh account a total of 150 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra: 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, and Rajasthan: 11). Out of these, 125 are active cases while 25 were discharged as on Tuesday morning. In the past 24 hours, 69 patients were discharged after testing negative for COVID-19. With 69 individuals recovering from the virus, there are 691 active cases in Andhra Pradesh and 1596 people undergoing treatment. As of Tuesday morning, the death toll of the state is 52.