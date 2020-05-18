One more tests positive for COVID-19, Vizag district tally now 76

With Vizag reporting another coronavirus case on Monday, the district tally currently stands at 76.. As per the media bulletin released by the Health Department on Monday morning, 4 individuals from Visakhapatnam were discharged, in the past 24 hours, after testing negative for the coronavirus. With the newly registered case, Visakhapatnam district currently has 38 patients undergoing treatment while 37 people recovered from the virus. One individual from Chengal Rao Peta in the district succumbed to COVID-19.

The area-wise break up of the coronavirus positive reported in Vizag so far (up to 17 May 2020) is as follows:

Allipuram, Bangaramma Metta( Dabagardens), Butchayyapeta (Dibbidi), Cheedikada ( Baliapudi), Chengal Rao Peta ( death), Chinna Waltair, Dandu Bazar, Gajuwaka, Gnanapuram, Gopalapatnam, ITI Junction, Kasimkota, Kobbarithota, KRM Colony, Madhavadhara, Maharanipeta, Marripalem, Narsipatnam, Poorna Market, Pedda Jalaripeta, Pitapuram Colony, Railway New Colony, Relli Street, Revidi Venkatapuram, Shanti Nagar NAD, Simhadripuram, Srinagar( Asilmetta), Sabbavaram ( RY AGH), Tadi Street( MR PETA), Muslim Tatichetlapalem, Vadlapudi, and Vepagunta.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 52 new COVID-19 positive cases, over the past 24 hours, thereby increasing the total count to 2,282. In addition to the ones reported in Vizag district, more COVID-19 cases have been reported in other districts; 2 from West Godavari and Kadapa respectively, 15 from Krishna* and Chittoor respectively, 7 from Nellore*, 5 from East Godavari, 4 from Kurnool and 1 from Vizianagaram.

19, among the 52 new cases, had returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. 12 of them were from Chittoor and 7 from Nellore respectively.

9,713 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh for coronavirus. 705 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 1,527 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 50 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh so far.

The COVID-19 positive cases, of people from other states being in Andhra Pradesh, account a total of 150 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11): Out of this,125 are active cases while 25 have been discharged till date.

*We are unable to report today’s area of the COVID-19 positive case in Visakhapatnam as there is no official data available on the same at the time of publishing this article.