Extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan to intensify into super cyclone

The “extremely severe” cyclonic storm Amphan is likely to intensify into a super cyclone, as per the press bulletin released by the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, on Monday morning.

“On Sunday morning, Cyclonic Storm Amphan, over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, moved north-northeastwards and intensified into an Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred over the west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal at 0530 hrs IST of Monday, 18 May 2020, about 790 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 940 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal). It is very likely to intensify further into a Super Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) during the afternoon/evening of 20 May 2020 as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 gusting to 185 kmph,” the press note briefed regarding cyclone Amphan.

Cyclone Amphan is likely to cause rain or thundershowers at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the next 24 hours. A few places in North coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam might also receive heavy rainfall. Strong surface winds, from a northeasterly direction, with speeds reaching up to 45-50 kmph, are likely to be experienced across Andhra Pradesh coast.

Further details with regard to cyclone Amphan revealed that gale winds with speeds reaching 180 to 190 kmph gusting to 210 kmph are prevailing over west-central parts of Bay of Bengal. It is likely to increase with speeds reaching 220-230 kmph gusting to 250 kmph over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

Gale winds with speeds reaching 220-230 kmph gusting to 255 kmph over north Bay of Bengal are likely to be experienced from 19 May morning. They’re expected to gradually decrease to 155-165 kmph gusting to 180 kmph by 20 May evening. The sea’s condition will be phenomenal over west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal over the next 24 hours. It will become phenomenal over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on 19 May and over north Bay of Bengal on 20 May 2020.

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, to the central Bay of Bengal on 19 May and into North Bay of Bengal on 19 and 20 May 2020. Fishermen have been also been advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal along and off North Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts from 18 to 20 May 2020.

Distant Warning Signal Number TWO (DW-II) has been hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Machiliapatnam, Nizampatnam, and Krishnapatnam ports. Distant Warning Signal Number TWO (DW-II) with Section signal number TWO and FIVE has been hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.