Area-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in Vizag district

With three patients testing positive for COVID-19 in Vizag on Sunday, the coronavirus tally in the district has gone up to 75. As per the health bulletin released by the State Government on Sunday, 33 individuals were discharged after testing negative for the novel coronavirus. 41 patients are currently undergoing treatment in Vizag. A patient from Chengal Rao Peta succumbed to the infection earlier. The area-wise break up of the coronavirus cases reported in Vizag so far (up to 17 May 2020) is as follows:

Area-wise breakup of coronavirus cases in Vizag:

Area Coronavirus cases reported so far* Allipuram 2 Bangaramma Metta (Daba Gardens) 2 Butchayyapeta (Dibbidi) 1 Cheedikada (Baliapudi) 2 Chengal Rao Peta 1 (death) Chinna Waltair 2 Dandu Bazaar 20 Gajuwaka 2 Gnanapuram 1 Gopalapatnam 1 ITI Junction 2 Kasimkota 1 Kobbari Thota 1 KRM Colony 1 Madhavadhara 1 Maharanipeta 1 Marripalem 3 Narsipatnam 4 Poorna Market 1 Pedda Jalaripeta 1 Pitapuram Colony 3 Railway New Colony 7 Relli Street 1 Revidi Venkatapuram 4 Shanti Nagar NAD 1 Simhadripuram 1 Srinagar, Asilmetta 2 Sabbavaran (RY AGH) 1 Tadi Street (MR Peta) 2 Muslim Thatichetlapalem 1 Vadlapudi 1

*While the total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Vizag stands at 75 so far, it is to be noted that 33 of them have been discharged already. The number of active coronavirus cases in the district, at the time of publishing this article, is 41.

Vizag reported its first case of coronavirus on 19 March when a 65-year-old man from Allipuram tested positive after returning to the city from Saudi Arabia. Vizag soon witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases with Dandu Bazaar (20 cases) eventually emerging as a hotspot. Railway New Colony (7 cases), Revidi Venkatapuram (4 cases), and Narsipatnam (4 cases), among other areas, have been under close watch in the district.