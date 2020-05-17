3 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Vizag, district tally rises to 75

Vizag District registered 3 fresh cases of COVID-19. As per the media bulletin released by the Health Department on Sunday morning, the tally of the district has now gone up to 75. Visakhapatnam District currently has 41 patients undergoing treatment while 33 have been discharged. The count over the past three days is as follows; two on 15 May, four on 16 May and three on 17 May.

The State of Andhra Pradesh reported 25 new COVID-19 positive cases, over the past 24 hours, thereby increasing the total count to 2,205. In addition to the ones reported in Vizag district, fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in other districts; 3 from Prakasam and Kurnool respectively, 4 from Guntur and Chittoor respectively, 1 from Nellore and 7 from Srikakulam.

Five, among the 25 new cases, had returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. Three of them were from Prakasam and one from Chittor and Kurnool respectively.

9,880 samples have been tested in Andhra Pradesh for coronavirus. 747 individuals are currently undergoing treatment, 1,433 patients were discharged after testing negative for the coronavirus. A total of 50 patients have succumbed to COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh so far. Kurnool, with a total of 611 cases, currently stands as the district with the highest number of cases in the state while Guntur and Krishna follow suit with 417 cases and 367 cases respectively.

The COVID-19 positive cases, of people from other states being in Andhra Pradesh, account a total of 150 (Odisha: 10, Maharashtra 101, Gujarat: 26, Karnataka: 1, West Bengal: 1, Rajasthan: 11): Out of this,127 are active cases. 23, originating from Gujarat and present in Ananthapur District, have been discharged.

*We are unable to report the areas of the COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam as there is no official data available on the same at the time of publishing this article.