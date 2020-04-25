Srikakulam District in AP reports its first COVID-19 cases as 3 test positive

Srikakulam District in Andhra Pradesh, where no COVID-19 cases were reported so far has, in latest, registered three positive cases in the last twenty-four hours. Speaking about the latest development in the district, Sri. J. Nivas, I.A.S., Collector & District Magistrate for Srikakulam stated that the three patients who tested positive for COVID-19 belong to the same family. They had contracted the virus from a family member who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Religious Congregation that took place in Delhi. “Of the 29 people the person came into contact with, none of them tested positive. The officials traced all people in the district who returned from Delhi and ensured that they were kept in-home quarantine. An Asha worker and a medical health officer visited the returnee every day to ensure they are at home. While the person in question tested negative for the virus, three of their family members tested positive. In this scenario, we have declared a 100% lockdown in Pathapatnam Mandal, where the family resides. 200 Asha workers and 23 doctors are currently on the field to ensure that tests are done as per the requirement. A control room has been set up to monitor the Mandal,” said the District Collector, Srikakulam speaking about the latest news.

With this, only Vizianagaram District in AP remains untouched by coronavirus. Meanwhile, the total tally for cases in Andhra Pradesh has crossed the 1000-mark. As per the latest media bulletin published by the officials, 61 new cases have been registered in AP in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1016 cases. Of these, 171 patients have been discharged while 31 patients deceased so far. 814 patients are currently seeking medical support. 6,928 samples were tested in the last twenty-four hours across the state, in which 61 samples emerged as positive. 26 people from various districts in AP have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while two succumbed to death. The two deceased belonged to Kurnool and Krishna districts.