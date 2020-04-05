The number of coronavirus positive cases in Andhra Pradesh jumps further. In the state, there have been 252 cases of coronavirus that have come to light so far. As per a media bulletin, released by the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department of Andhra Pradesh, the state has reported 26 new Coronavirus cases from Kurnool District, at 5 pm on Sunday. As on date, Kurnool District tops the chart with the number of coronavirus cases in the state. A spike has been recorded within the past 24 hours – From 9 pm on March 4, 2020, to 5 pm on March 5, 2020. The number of positive ca.ses in Kurnool stands at 53.

There was a large group of people from the Kurnool district who attended the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation. Almost 327 blood samples of these attendees have been sent for coronavirus screening. The district administration is vigilant and has identified the containment zones in Kurnool district.

In the meantime, there has been one successful recovered and discharged cases from each of the following districts – Krishna, East Godavari, Nellore, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam.

On Sunday, the Visakhapatnam District Collector, V. Vinay Chand (IAS), updated that 104 people have been admitted to the isolation ward at the ENT Hospital, 10 people at the Chest Hospital and 14 people at the GITAM Hospital. Of 475 people admitted on Saturday, 347 were discharged on Sunday. He said 4,434 beds were available at the isolation wards across 25 centres the district. He also informed that 122 people have been admitted at various quarantine centres in the district. There are a total of 5,132 quarantine beds available across 80 centres in the district.