5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Visakhapatnam, count rises to 20

The tally of COVID-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam district soared to 20 with 5 new patients testing positive. As per an update from the State Government, Andhra Pradesh reported 14 fresh cases in total to take the count to 266 on Monday morning.

Visakhapatnam reported its first COVID-19 case on 19 March when man, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, developed symptoms to eventually test positive. He, however, recovered over time and was discharged. With the COVID-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam on the rise, district authorities have been taking several measures in a bid to contain the spread of the infection. The imposition of curbs on people’s movement, disinfection of areas that have been identified as ‘red zones‘, and door-to-door surveys to identify individuals with symptoms are some of the steps that are being taken as part of the efforts.

Andhra Pradesh has recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, each from Krishna and Anantapur districts. Kurnool, with as many as 56 patients testing positive, has reported the most number of coronavirus cases. Nellore and Guntur follow suit with 34 cases and 32 cases respectively. On the other hand, five patients, each from East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Prakasam, and, Visakhapatnam have been reported to have recovered and discharged.

The total count of coronavirus cases in India has zoomed past the 4000-mark with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana being among the worst affected states. The death toll due to the virus has climbed to 109 while 291 have recovered.