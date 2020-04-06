Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Vizag had earlier released a recruitment notification to fill 51 vacancies for Designer, Junior Supervisor, Office Assistant, and various other jobs. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the HSL management has released a related corrigendum. It states that the final dates for submission of online and offline applications, which were previously mentioned as 7 April and 14 April respectively, have been extended to 30 April and 5 May. The HSL corrigendum also informed that the candidates, who have already applied, need not apply again.

The eligible candidates can submit online applications via the company’s official website. There is a fee of Rs 200/-, for General and OBC candidates. There is no fee for SC/ST and physically handicapped candidates.

According to the Hindustan Shipyard Limited Vizag recruitment notification, openings in each discipline, are as follows:

Designer (Mechanical) – 10

Designer (Electrical) – 3

Junior Supervisor (Mechanical) – 7

Junior Supervisor (Electrical) – 9

Junior Supervisor (Civil) – 7

Office Assistant – 9

Junior Fire Inspector – 4

Driver – 2

The candidates, applying for the posts, should have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate, in qualifying diploma examinations. The applicants will have to take a computer-based test. The shortlisted candidates, from the online test, will be called in for a personal interview in Vizag. Upon selection, the candidates will be offered a monthly emolument up to Rs 24,000/-.