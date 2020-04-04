Thatichetlapalem, in Vizag under close watch amid coronavirus outbreak

As two coronavirus suspects from the Thatichetlapalem, Vizag were tested positive, the Visakhapatnam District authorities are taking necessary steps to prevent and control the deadly virus in these localities. In this regard, Vizag Sub Collector, S Venkateshwara Rao surveyed the containment zone in Thatichetlapalem, along with the doctors, Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANMs), Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, and ward volunteers.

The purpose of the survey is to identify persons with COVID-19 symptoms so that they can be sent to the hospital. In case, a coronavirus suspect is identified, the team collects the samples and sends them to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL), located at King George Hospital. It is been told to the residents that no one should get out of the house unless it is an emergency.

It may be noted that the following roads will remain closed in Visakhapatnam on 4 April 2020. These include the road that leads from Akkayyapalem (Highway) towards Dondaparthy (Rajahmundry Silks), from Dondaparthy to the Railway Station Road up to Simhagiri Lodge near Masjid and the Reddi Thatichetlapalem Road that connects to Anjaneya Swamy Temple near NH-5.

A total of fifteen coronavirus positive cases in Vizag have been reported till date. Out of the 15 patients, the first coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old, resident of Allipuram has been discharged post-treatment.