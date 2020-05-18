Lockdown 4.0 in Vizag: Complete list of what’s allowed and what’s not

With the number of COVID-19 cases growing by the day in the country, the Central Government extended the ongoing lockdown until 31 May. Vizag too has been witnessing an increase in the coronavirus cases, especially over the past two weeks. The district COVID-19 tally rose from 26 to 76 in a span of sixteen days. Considering the COVID-19 cases count and the risk profile, Vizag was earlier as Orange Zone district. In the wake of lockdown 4.0. With the lockdown 4.0 taking effect, Visakhapatnam District Collector V Vinay Chand (IAS) shed light on what is allowed and what is not in Vizag. The District Collector informed that lockdown in Vizag will be strictly implemented until further notice by the government. Here is the list of what is allowed and what is not during lockdown 4.0 in Vizag.

What is allowed and what is not in lockdown 4.0:

Domestic and international flights are not allowed. Domestic medical services and domestic air ambulances are exempted.

Ban on Metro Rail services

As part of lockdown 4.0. schools, colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres will remain closed. Online/Distance Learning classes could be continued as usual.

Hotels, restaurants, and other services not allowed. However, there are permits for medical, police, government employees, and healthcare workers to attend to the tourists under quarantine.

Home-based restaurants and kitchens are permitted during lockdown 4.0

Movie theatres, shopping malls, and other recreation zones will remain shut

No political, social, sports or entertainment activities allowed

People are not allowed to enter religious institutions or take part in religious gatherings

Interstate bus services and vehicle travel to be permitted depending on the approval of the respective neighbouring states

Curfew from 7 PM to 7 AM will continue, as usual, excluding emergency services

Children under the age of 10, individuals who are over 65 years, and those with chronic health issues should not step out of their homes except for emergencies

Migrant labourers, pilgrims, and students are permitted under the previous regulations

Transport of goods is allowed

Amid lockdown 4.0, Visakhapatnam district officials hold the authority to demarcate the boundaries of containment zones and buffer zones depending on the feasibility. As being followed ever since the lockdown announcement, only emergency services will be allowed in the containment zones of Visakhapatnam district. Furthermore, the creation of Red, Green and Orange Zones shall be in accordance with the provisions of the State and Central Government.