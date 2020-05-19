Vizagites come to the rescue of those affected by the coronavirus lockdown

The ongoing nation-wide lockdown has been regarded as a crucial element in India’s battle against coronavirus. While the move has restricted the movement of citizens to a large extent, thereby resulting in physical distancing, it has certainly not been easy for the needy. Motivated by the call given by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to help the underprivileged and needy during the current COVID-19 crisis and considering the situation in Visakhapatnam, Kambhampati Hari Babu, former BJP MP, Kaasi Viswanatha Raju, MD, Jyothi Group and O Naresh Kumar of Symbiosis Technologies stepped up in making the ends meet of those who lost their livelihood due to this unforeseen catastrophe.

By distributing several essential goods and providing basic services, the group has been actively engaged in the relief measures for those who have been hit by the coronavirus lockdown. Here’s how they have come to the aid of the needy in different phases of the lockdown:

Lockdown 1 (March 25 to April 14):

1. Distributed 600 litres of milk and 1200 packets of vegetables in 20 days, about 30 ltres of milk per day, and 50 packets of vegetables during weekdays and 100 during weekends.

2. Provided 100 tube lights and 80 ceiling fans as well as medicines worth one lakh rupees to Central Prison.

3. 3500 masks and 200 PPE kits to KGH, Chest Hospital, LV Prasad Eye Hospital, and VIMS with participation from friends as well.

Lockdown 2 (April 15 to May 3, 2020):

1. A massive #FeedtheNeedy program covering all the 6 zones of GVMC staff and food shelters as well as all the 6 Assembly constituencies of Visakhapatnam providing 15000 to 18000 food packets daily distributed with the help of BJP party cadre and volunteers, totaling almost 2,85,000 food packets during this period of three weeks.

2. In addition to this, they provided over 25,000 bananas and 25,000 buttermilk packets in support of the farming and dairy industries as well.

3. Also provided 2000 hygiene Kits each consisting of one set of toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo and soap, coconut oil and comb, shave foam and razor, a well thought basic-need kit, hygienically packed in pouches.

Lockdown 3 (May 4 to May 17, 2020):

1. LG Polymers Gas Leak Tragedy: Approximately 8,910 food packets, 5420 buttermilk Packets, 800 glucose packets and 10500 drinking water packets, 1000 water bottles distributed for the victims and their attendants in KG Hospital and also to the evacuated/displaced people who were staying around Simhachalam and Gopalpatnam areas.

2. Tulsi Plants: Distributing 30,000 Tulsi plants in all the 6 Assembly constituencies of Visakhapatnam, as it is known for its air-purifying and medicinal properties for respiratory disorders.

3. Modi Kits Distribution: Distributing 2000 Modi kits containing 5 Kg rice and dal to party cadre who have lost their livelihood due to lockdown.

4. Migrants: Distributed 1000 Kg beat rice, 400 Kg jaggery, 100 Kg Dal, 1000 packets of 250 g of dates, 500 packets of 100 g glucose and 500 pain relief sprays and 3000 ORS packets to the helpless migrant workers moving out of Andhra Pradesh by trucks, bikes and by foot to their native places.