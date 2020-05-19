Cyclone Amphan likely to cause rainfall in Visakhapatnam, coastal AP

With the Cyclone Amphan intensifying into a super cyclonic storm, coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, are likely to receive rainfall in the coming few hours.

The super cyclonic storm Amphan is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh), close to Sundarbans, during the afternoon or evening of 20 May 2020. Winds with speeds of 155-165 kmph and gusting up to 185 kmph might be observed off the coast.

Sharing the possible impact of the super cyclonic storm Amphan on Andhra Pradesh, an official at the Cyclone Warning Centre informed that the cyclone is currently moving parallel to the coast of Visakhapatnam. As it is likely to move north-northeastwards, there are chances that the system might come closer to the coast, which is likely to result in moderate to heavy rains in coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, with squally winds blowing at speeds of 45 kmph – 55 kmph. As per the information provided, Visakhapatnam is expected to witness cloudy skies and spells of rainfall in the coming few hours.

In the wake of the super cyclonic storm, Amphan, local cautionary signal number three has been hoisted at all the Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nizamapatnam, Vadarevu and Krishnapatnam ports in Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have also been strictly advised against venturing into the sea along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, several districts in Odisha and West Bengal have been put on high alert in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Amphan. While the state governments here have evacuated lakhs of people from risk-prone areas, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams to carry out the rescue and relief operations in vulnerable regions in Odisha and West Bengal.