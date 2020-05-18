Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, announced that the LG Polymers plant in Vizag will not be allowed to function as it used to in the past. This decision has been taken by the State Government in the wake of the horrific gas leak accident which took place at LG Polymers plant, RR Venkatapuram, on 7 May.

On Monday, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with Visakhapatnam district authorities and public representatives. During the video conference, the Chief Minister shared that strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for the gas leak from the LG Polymers plant. Once reports from all the committees including those constituted by the Centre are received, he said that the government will seek answers from the company. The answers will further be examined by the experts, after which necessary action against the company will be taken, he added.

Stating that the State Government has been taking measures to mitigate the loss, Mr. Reddy said that each of the gas leak victims received Rs 10,000/- through an online banking system. He further informed that for the first time in the country, a State Government has paid a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of the deceased gas leak victims.

Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS) told the Chief Minister that the remaining styrene reserves at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag were shipped back in two consignments to South Korea. The District Collector said that the sanitation process in the affected villages is underway. A team of medical professionals is constantly monitoring the health conditions of the victims by conducting special medical camps throughout the month. Additionally, the Nodal Agency Committee, comprising ten medical professionals from Andhra Medical College (AMC) has been set up to monitor the health of the public from the affected villages of the gas leak for a period of 12 months. He further added that YSR Clinics will soon be opened in these villages. Until then, temporary clinics are being set up with the necessary beds and medical equipment.

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasarao, Member of Parliament (MP) from Visakhapatnam, MVV Satyanarayana, Pendurthi MLA, Adeep Raj, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, RK Meena (IPS), Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner, G Srijana (IAS),Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy, and other officials were present at the meeting.