LG Polymers completes removal of styrene inventory from Vizag

Few days after a special team from South Korea inspected the gas leak incident at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag last week, the company has shipped off their entire styrene inventory back to South Korea. The entire operation was completed on Monday, said the LG Polymers group in a press release published through the office of the deputy consul-general of South Korea in Chennai. Currently, the inventory of styrene monomer and styrene tanks at the Vizag port have been ferried away to South Korea, said LG Polymers Managing Director Jeong Sunkey.

Meanwhile, the eight-member contingent that travelled from the LG Chem Head Quarters in Seoul, South Korea has begun investigations concerning the RR Venkatapuram gas leak incident in Vizag. Rehabilitation of victims and their families is another task on their agenda. LG Polymers stated that their staff is working in collaboration with the local officials to identify the root cause of the accident that injured hundreds.

Currently, a task force of over 200 people has been entrusted with the responsibility of supporting victims and their families. The press statement said that food and medical care has been organised for residents returning to their homes. The company earlier stated that citizens can directly approach them via e-mail with their concerns to [email protected] Two direct helpline numbers have also been set up to reach the company immediately for assistance. Those seeking help can call 0891 2520884 or 0891 250338. the press release stated.

In the press statement, LG Polymers Managing Director Jeong Sunkey said that LG has set up Suraksha Hospital to provide medical assistance for the affected. While restoring normalcy to the affected is of top priority to LG Polymers, the staff is also working with the authorities to ensure a mishap of such kind doesn’t occur in the future.