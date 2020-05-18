5 Telugu YouTubers to keep you engaged during lockdown

Now that we are in our houses, YouTube has been a go-to social media platform. With several shows coming up as a collaboration of different artists all over the world, YouTube has been flooded with lot of fresh and unique content from different parts of the world. While the ongoing lockdown has thrown several challenges to content creators, YouTubers have found their own ways to keep the audience hooked with enterprising videos. Coming up with new ideas every week and managing to win the audience’s hearts, here are 5 Telugu YouTubers who have managed to stand out in the crowd.

1. Jahnavi Dasetty

One of the more popular Telugu YouTubers right now, Jahnavi Dasetty struck a major chord with her channel ‘Mahathalli’. She has also been a part of short films and is famously known for her humour. Dasetty started her YouTube channel in 2016 with a video ‘Mahathalli Wishing You A Happy Holi’. Within four years, she has garnered 1.53 million subscribers with funny and relatable content.

2. Nikhil

Famously known for his YouTube channel ‘Kaasko’, we find something new and different every time Nikhil’s uploads a video. His first video, ‘What the Balloon’ featuring ‘Dethadi’ Harika and Ravi Teja, was released on Feb 16, 2019. Kaasko currently has 219K subscribers. His videos ‘Full Mandi Challenge’, ‘Pani Puri Challenge’, and ‘Biryani Challenge’ went viral on social media and now have more than 1 million views each.

3. Harika Alekhya

A 21-year-old YouTuber, famously known for her channel YouTube ‘Dhethadi’, Alekhya has 1.15 million subscribers. She started gaining followers for her slapstick humour. Coming up with new ideas every week, she keeps her audience entertained. Her first video ‘Frustrated Telangana Pilla’ did really well and now has over 3.7 million views.c

4. Chandrasekhar Sai Kiran

Famously known as ‘Pakkinti Kurradu’, Chandrasekhar Sai Kiran’s YouTube channel accounts for a subscriber base of 1.05. Kiran is known for his humour and skits based on popular movies. He made his debut on 8 December 2017 with ‘SS Vinayak vs Sutthi Suresh’. The video ‘Bestfriend Lover Aithe’ is his most viewed video to date.

5. Gopal

Another one of the Telugu YouTubers who has been gaining attention from netizens is ‘Darestar Gopal’ with his prank calls. From ‘Gopal Fires on VinayKuyya’ to ‘Funny Prank Call to Sister’, his videos have come a long way. Gopal has fetched liking from the audience with his idiosyncratic antics. Thanks to his entertaining videos, the channel’s audience has grown to 162K just within 3 months of 2020.