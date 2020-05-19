The AP Government has declared that all schools in the state will reopen on 3 August 2020. Speaking about the Government’s decision on Tuesday from his camp office in Tadepalli, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials to ensure that all safety measures are taken prior to the reopening. ‘YSR Vidhya Kanuka’ scheme is also set to launch on 3 August – under which underprivileged school children will be provided essentials including school uniforms, bags and books.

సంక్షేమంతో పాటు ఆర్థిక పున‌రుద్ధ‌ర‌ణ సాధించాలి. క‌రోనాపై ప్ర‌జ‌ల్లో చైత‌న్యం క‌లిగించాలి. రైతు సంతోషంగా ఉండాలి. అవినీతికి చోటు లేకుండా చేయాలి. ఆగ‌స్టు 3న స్కూళ్లు ప్రారంభించాలి. గ్రామాల స్వ‌రూపాన్నే మార్చాలి.

Special instructions were given to complete renovation of 15,751 government schools in AP under the ‘Nadu-Nedu‘ scheme by July, and ensure strict physical distancing norms once schools reopen. CM Jagan stated that a fund of Rs. 456 crores has been allotted to fasten the renovation of schools under this scheme. Nine key facilities including a library, playground, science and computer laboratories, clean and functional toilets must be available in all schools going forward, said CM Jagan. Assigning all District Collectors to oversee the renovation works, the CM asked officers to ensure that the supply of construction materials is adequate.

The academic year usually starts in June every year for all schools in AP. With the latest directive in AP, the schools will reopen from August 2020 – July 2021 will be considered as one academic year. Further changes to examination dates will also be released soon. The Education Department has begun to grade schools based on the infrastructure available in the schools. The fee structure of the schools will be determined based on the grade they receive from the officials.