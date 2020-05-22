The Andhra Pradesh High Court, on Friday, has ordered the CBI to probe into the case of Dr Sudhakar, who was taken into custody by the Vizag police last week. In its orders, the High Court stated that a case must be lodged against the policemen who arrested the doctor. The Court gave the CBI a deadline of eight weeks to probe into the matter and submit its findings to the court within the stipulated time frame. During the proceedings on Friday, the lawyer – Shravan Kumar, pleading on behalf of the doctor, alleged that there were six injuries on the doctor’s body. However, official records state that there were no injuries on Dr. Sudhakar’s body. The High Court then deemed that the CBI must intervene in the issue, owing to the difference in claims.

It may be recalled that Dr Sudhakar was admitted to Government Hospital for Mental Health in Vizag, following a debacle between the doctor and police in the public purview. Videos of local policemen taking the doctor into custody attracted strong criticism from several citizens. The Indian Medical Association wrote to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding action against the police. The IMA demanded that the case registered against him be withdrawn immediately keeping in view his mental health.

In several videos that surfaced on 16 May 2020, Vizag police allegedly tied Dr Sudhakar’s hands, manhandled him, and forced him into an auto-rickshaw alleging that the doctor was causing a nuisance in a drunken state. The police stated that they were unaware of the doctor’s identity, and only reached the location after receiving complaints from on-lookers. Vizag Police Commissioner RK Meena stated that the constable who man-handled Dr Sudhakar is now on suspension.

Before the incident, Dr Sudhakar was working as an anesthesiologist at Narsipatnam Government Hospital. He was recently suspended by the State Government on grounds of ‘indiscipline’.