Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy, on Thursday, conducted a meeting with seven District Collectors to discuss the future of industries in the state post-COVID-19. The Minister stated that all state officials must focus on attracting industrial investments in Andhra Pradesh as per the directives given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Further, the Minister said that Andhra Pradesh youth must be given top priority for employment opportunities in these new industries. Stating his plans for the same, Mr. Reddy ordered that 25 skill development centres must be set up in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of AP going forward. Further, instructions were given to allocating 5 acres of land in every district to set up colleges, and train the youth to bolster their employability.

Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy stated that the impact of COVID-19 must be mitigated in the industrial sector by providing support from the State Government’s end. Saying that additional support must be given to small and mid-level industries to set-up shop, the Minister ordered officials to support the industries whose activities were stagnated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Focussing on creating job opportunities for the youth, Minister Reddy ordered the officials to collate data of all the unemployed youth in the state. Based on this data, the youth will be categorised into skilled and under-skilled. While the unskilled, unemployed youth will be provided necessary training at the skill development centres in their respective districts in AP, the moderately skilled youth will be provided employment opportunities based on their competence. Orders were given to prepare detailed plans for the same, along with all the advancements made in the Industries, Commerce, Information Technology sectors to be presented to the Chief Minister in the upcoming review meeting to be held on 28 May 2020.