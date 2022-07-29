With a number of OTT platforms picking up pace and becoming a daily part of our routines, YouTube still remains to be an instant source of entertainment. The digital era has seen the rise of many talented creators who have come up with amazing content for audiences from all walks of life. Especially, the Telugu YouTube scene has seen a major rise ever since COVID-19 happened.

Here are some informative and entertaining Telugu YouTubers you must subscribe to.

Vikram Aditya

Mind-blowing stories, gripping narration, and jaw-dropping facts. If one had to summarize Vikram Aditya’s content in one line, this would be it. This Telugu YouTuber is not someone we haven’t heard of and is a popular name among netizens of all age groups. Vikram Aditya is most famous for his videos on Indian mythology. He has very interesting tit-bits up his sleeve about the events that have happened across the world in the past. Don’t forget to check his playlists named Akhanda Bharatam and Mind Blowing Fact Videos. He also keeps his viewers updated on current affairs and trending topics. Vikram Aditya boasts a base of 2.11 million subscribers on YouTube.

Street Byte

Ravitej Ravuri, who runs the popular food vlogging channel, Street Byte, is an avid foodie, especially street food. This influencer goes around several cities and turns the iconic dishes there into his content. Street Byte has also collaborated with noted celebrities, mostly from the Telugu film industry, which attracted the netizens to his channel. Started out of passion for food and content creation, Street Byte now has a family of 1.06 million subscribers. Out of their love for street food, they promote street vendors at zero cost. If you happen to be a foodie too, don’t forget to subscribe to Street Byte. They are also soon starting a food review website.

Vismai Food

Vismai Food is a household name. The subscribers of this Telugu cooking channel can totally relate to the opening line of their videos, “Hello foodiesss”. With some mouthwatering recipes in their index, Vismai Food is sure to make your mouth water. This channel is well-known for authentic and home-style recipes that can be easily made at home. They are also available on Instagram and post short videos with quick recipes for tasty dishes. Check out their website for more. Vismai Food has over 3 million subs on YouTube.

Mouli Talks

One of the recent sensations in the Telugu content creation field, Mouli Talks aka Mouli Tanuj Prasanth is a Gen-Z YouTuber who creates vines, reaction videos, and more entertaining stuff. He also performs stand-up comedy occasionally. Mouli is mostly known for his roast videos. This hilarious young chap also collaborates with his fellow YouTubers for interesting podcasts on trending topics. Mouli Talks is a budding YouTube channel with a humble 100k subscribers and is sure to tickle your funny bone.

Let us know your favourite Telugu YouTubers. Follow Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.