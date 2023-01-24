The post-COVID-19 period has seen the rising popularity of OTT platforms, across India. While a few OTTs cater to audiences of a specific region or language, others cater to a wider audience. One such OTT platform is Amazon Prime Video, which entertains a diverse audience, with content from various languages and regions. Deciding on which movie to watch can be a tough decision. Therefore, we have brought to you a list of the best movies from each cinema industry available on Amazon Prime Video. Grab some drinks, and munchies, and start your movie marathon with these movies from each cinema industry.

Ram Setu- Bollywood

This Hindi-language action-adventure film is directed by Abhishek Sharma. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev Kancharana, and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. The story follows Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha, a skilled archaeologist, on his journey to save Ram Sethu. The legendary bridge, Ram Sethu is located between India and Srilanka and is also mentioned in the Ramayana. This 2022 released film has been compared to the Indian version of Indiana Jones by audiences.

Ammu- Tollywood

This Telugu-language drama thriller film is directed by Charukesh Sekar. The film features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra, Bobby Simha, and others in prominent roles. Ammu’s dream of a fairytale marriage is crushed when she is abused by her husband, Ravindranath, a police officer. She is tired of this repeated abuse and comes up with a plan to teach her husband a much-needed lesson. Stream on Amazon Prime Video to find out how Ammu’s revenge turns out.

FIR- Kollywood

This Tamil-language action thriller film is directed by Manu Anand. The main cast of the film includes Vishnu Vishal, Manjima Mohan, Gautham Menon, and others. The story revolves around Irfan, a chemical engineer, who is accused of being a terrorist. The film proceeds to show his journey to prove his innocence to the world. The plot is composed around real-life incidents, which further elevates the viewing experience.

Avane Srimannarayana- Sandalwood

This Kannada-language fantasy comedy film is directed by Sachin Ravi. The cast includes Rakshit Shetty, Shanvi Srivastava, Achyuth Kumar, and others in major roles. The story of a corrupt police officer Srimannarayana, who is set on a journey to find a mysterious treasure. In his journey to find the treasure, two brothers pose to be an obstacle. The story proceeds to show how he fights trouble and solves the mystery.

Dune- Hollywood

This 2022 released English-language film is directed by Denis Villeneuve. The science fiction film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, and other notable actors in prominent roles. The story follows the journey of Paul Atreides, to a dangerous planet called Arrakis, to ensure the safety of his people. However, things get chaotic when a war breaks out on the planet regarding the control of melange, an important resource.

Pathonpatham Noottandu- Mollywood

This Malayalam-language period drama film is directed by Vinayan. The main cast includes Siju Wilson, Madhuri Braganza, Kayadu Lohar, and others in crucial roles. The film is set in the 19th Century and shows Arattupuzha Velayudha Chekavar’s battle against society’s Savarna system. He fights to ensure no one around him is discriminated against by caste.

