Mornings are truly a spectacular time of the day. The tranquillity of solitude is at its best during this time of the day. Many of the world’s most successful people attribute their status to being early risers. There definitely is something truly magical about watching the sun come up that changes the entire course of a person’s day. Every sunrise in every place of the world has its own unique beauty. However, few come close to the dramatic, rich glow of an Indian sunrise .

Here are the best sunrise spots in India where you can experience the true magic of the morning.

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat

What do you get when you match the orange rays of the sun rays with a beautiful white canvas? An absolute masterpiece of nature is the result of this combination. The Rann of Kutch is well known for its stunningly bright grounds that are a photographer’s dream. This also makes it one of the most magical sunrise spots in India.

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

The southernmost tip of the country is well known for both its sunrises and sunsets. If catching a glimpse of a truly spectacular moment is on your list, there is no better moment than a sunrise at Kanyakumari. Whether it is for photographs, time-lapse videos or just the experience of a morning in one of the most unique places in the world, Kanyakumari is the place to visit.

Nubra Valley, Kashmir

One of the factors that affect a sunrise the most is the landscape on which it rises. Kashmir is known for its breathtaking mountains and valleys. All in all, Nubra Valley is one of the most beautiful places in Kashmir and it is known for its absolutely beautiful sunrises.

Puri Beach, Odisha

For one of the most enriching experiences ever, no sunrise spot is as special as Puri Beach. The beach is the prime tourist attraction of the state and also of much religious significance to Hindus. Puri Beach is one of the most beautiful beaches on the eastern coast of India where you can witness a sunrise.

Nandi Hills, Karnataka

These hills have become a tourist hotspot of late for the simply spectacular views of the sun rising over clouds surrounding the mountain. The beautiful scenery went viral all over social media and quickly became one of Karnataka’s most famous tourist spots. The sunrise over Nandi Hills is simply surreal that you have to see it to grasp the fullness of its beauty.

Umiam Lake, Meghalaya

The Umiam Lake is a reservoir used for hydroelectric power generation, however, it is also one of the many tourist hotspots of Meghalaya. The reservoir is surrounded by lush greenery and hills which make sunrises over there very spectacular. Also, some clouds roll in over the lake now and then which adds that extra touch of magic to sunrises over here.

