Miscreants have once again pelted stones at the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express, causing damage to its window pane. The incident occurred between Samalkot and Rajahmundry on Friday, 9 June 2023. The high-speed train, which travels via the Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry-Vijayawada-Secunderabad route, has become a victim of repeated stone attacks.

The first incident occurred on 11 January 2023, when stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat Express near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam as it was being prepared for its inaugural run. An investigation revealed that children playing near the railway track were responsible for damaging two windows. Subsequent incidents on 3 and 10 February raised concerns and added to the growing speculation surrounding the motives behind these attacks.

In response to the escalating situation, a social media group called ‘Visakhapatnam Jn’ posted a thought-provoking message on 10 February, urging the public to reflect on these incidents. The train’s troubles persisted, with the latest occurrence on Friday resulting in damage to the window pane of an executive coach near seats 21 and 22 at an undisclosed location. Reliable sources indicate that a temporary solution was implemented by applying a protective film to the damaged glass.

Despite these challenges, the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express remains highly popular, with seats being fully booked on almost all days of operation.

