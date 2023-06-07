Close on the heels of a tragic train accident near Balasore in Odisha, where over 275 passengers lost their lives on June 2, another unfortunate incident occurred in the neighboring state. On Wednesday, six laborers were fatally crushed by a goods train in Jhajpur. Reports suggest that the accident happened when the workers sought shelter under the stationary train during rainfall. Tragically, the train started moving, resulting in the immediate loss of six lives, while three others sustained injuries and were promptly taken to the hospital.

In other developments, the railway services on the track, where the Coromandel Express collided with a goods train, have been restored. On Monday, the Howrah-Puri express train successfully crossed the repaired railway track, resuming passenger train services in the district.

Following the Coromandel Express train accident, train services were disrupted in Balasore. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Sunday evening, expressed gratitude to the crew of the goods train as services resumed after 51 hours of the tragic train accident in Odisha.

