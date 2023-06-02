In a devastating Coromandel Express accident, over 50 passengers lost their lives, and 179 others sustained injuries when the train collided with a stationary goods train near Bahanaga in the neighboring state of Odisha on Friday night. According to reports, the condition of some passengers is said to be critical.

The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals, while the rescue operation is still underway. Rescue teams are struggling to extricate the passengers trapped in the coaches. Seven coaches have fallen aside due to the collision. The Coromandel Express accident occurred while the train was en route from Shalimar to Chennai in Odisha.

Immediate service was provided by five ambulances to shift the injured to hospitals, and an additional 60 ambulance services were dispatched to the area. A control room has been set up at Baleswar with a toll-free number (06782262286) to provide information about the victims. To expedite the rescue operation, four teams from the state and three NDRF teams have been deployed at the accident site. Meanwhile, all hospitals in Baleswar have been alerted and directed to be available around the clock. The train departs daily from Shalimar at 3:20 p.m. and reaches Chennai at 4:50 p.m. the next day. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the accident and announced that a six-member team from her state would be sent to the accident site.

Twitter Reacts to the Coromandel Express Accident

Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families.

Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised.

Will take all hands required for the rescue ops. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 2, 2023

Anguished by the tragic news of the accident involving the Coromandel Express, in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers & leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 2, 2023

Extremely distressing and heartbreaking news coming from Balasore, Odisha where the coaches of #CoromandelExpress derailed, resulting in a massive accident with another train. My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this tragedy in such difficult times.… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 2, 2023 Profound condolences to the families & loved ones of the victims of the Odisha train accident – 30 dead , 300 injured when the Coromandel Express derailed. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Prayers for the bereaved. 🙏https://t.co/q35twZHHn2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 2, 2023