Steel Plant jobs in Vizag: As reported earlier, the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), or Vizag Steel has issued a series of Vizag Steel recruitment notifications to fill in the vacancies of a junior trainee, OMC trainee, management trainee, manpower, medical officer, and radiologist. Out of 604 posts in Steel Plant jobs in Vizag, 530 posts are allocated for a junior trainee, 29 posts for operator cum mechanic trainee, 10 posts for management trainee, 28 posts for manpower, 6 posts for medical officer, and 1 post for a radiologist.

The online applications for management trainee are already available on their official website. As per the Vizag Steel Recruitment notification, the last day to apply for the posts is 9 August 2019. While the candidates who are keen on applying for the junior trainee and OCM trainee posts can start from 1 August till 21 August, the applications for the manpower and medical officer vacancies will be made available online from 12 August till 31 August. Those interested in the radiology posts can apply on or before 14 August

Comprehensive list of the number of Steel Plant jobs in Vizag in each discipline are as follows:

Mechanical Trainee – 260

Electrical Trainee – 115

Metallurgy Trainee – 86

Chemical Trainee – 43

Electronics Trainee – 5

Instrumentation Trainee – 9

Civil Trainee – 2

Refractory Trainee – 10

Operator cum Mechanic Trainee – 29

Management Trainee (HR) – 6

Management Trainee (Marketing) – 4

Manpower – 28

Medical Officer – 6

Radiologist – 1

Eligibility Criterion for Steel Plant jobs in Vizag:

Mechanical/Electrical/Metallurgy/Chemical/Electronics/Chemical/Electronics/Instrumentation/Civil/Refractory Trainee – Matric / SSC + Full-time ITI/ Diploma in Engineering ((60% marks in regular ITI / Diploma in Engineering for Gen/OBC-NCL candidates, 50% marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates in all subjects of all semesters / years).

Management Trainee (HR) – MBA/PGDM in HR Management from a recognized university

Management Trainee (Marketing) – MBA/PGDM in Marketing Management from a recognized university

Operator Cum Mechanic (OCM) – SSC/ Matric with ITI/Diploma in Engineering with valid Heavy Motor Vehicle license

Mine Foreman – Diploma in Mining Engineering with Mine Foreman Certificate of Competency restricted to Opencast working Only issued by DGMS.

Drill Technician –-SSC/ Matriculation with ITI in Fitter trade

Blaster – SSC/ Matriculation with Blaster Certificate of Competency Restricted to Opencast Metalliferous Mines issued by DGMS

Blasting Helper – SSC /Matriculation

Medical Officer – Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS recognized by either State Medical Council or MCI

Radiologist – Degree in Medicine i.e. MBBS recognized by the Medical Council of India Post Graduate Degree/DNB/PG Diploma in Radiology from a University/Institute recognized by the Medical Council of India along with Permanent Registration Certification from either State Medical Council or MCI

Selection Procedure for Steel Plant jobs in Vizag:

For Junior Trainees & Operator cum Mechanic Trainees, candidates are selected through an online computer-based test followed by certificate verification and Medical Examination to the provisionally selected candidates.

Test Pattern: Test will consist of two segments and the duration of the test will be 2 hours.

Segment-I: 75 Questions pertaining to General Aptitude (i.e., Arithmetic, Reasoning, Data interpretation, etc.), General Awareness / General Knowledge and knowledge of English,

Segment-II: 75 Questions pertaining to the respective technical subject. The questions will be in bilingual i.e., in English and Telugu except for the questions of Knowledge in English, which will be exclusively in English only.

For the role of Management Trainee, the candidates shall be shortlisted for Personal Interview based on their performance in UGC-NET of June-2019 with the above-mentioned qualifications.

For the role of manpower for its Captive Mines on Tenure / Contract Basis, the selection will be through an online test, certificate verification & job test. Test Papers will be set bilingual in English and Telugu and conducted in the major cities of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. As per the Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification, the candidates shortlisted based on performance in the online test will be called for certificate verification and followed by Job Test, as applicable, which is of qualifying nature, for the candidates who found eligible at certificate verification. Candidates shall be appointed on contract/tenure basis subject to their Medical Fitness.

For the role of radiologists, the mode of selection is through shortlisting of eligible applications & Personal Interview for shortlisted / eligible candidates. The Vizag Steel Junior Trainee Notification further states that only those candidates found fit in Medical Examination as per prevailing pre-employment, Medical examination rules will be issued with an offer of appointment.