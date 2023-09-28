Get ready for an exhilarating final week of September as a diverse array of web series is releasing to captivate audiences on various OTT platforms. From crime dramas to comedy series, and thrilling adventures to heartfelt sagas, this week’s lineup promises to deliver a blend of emotions and storytelling expertise.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of September on OTT.

Hostel Daze Season 4

In the fourth season of this comedy-drama series ‘Hostel Daze,’ Adarsh Gourav, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ahsaas Channa, Viva Harsha and others star in the series. The group gears up for their placement year, putting in their best efforts to secure a respectable job before saying goodbye to their cherished hostel lives.

Release date: 27 September 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley stars a stellar cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, and more. The plot unfolds in a town where a wealthy individual has been murdered, leaving a plethora of suspects and a falsely accused person. As Charlie delves into the tangled web of deceit and secrets, he must unravel the truth concealed behind every facade.

Release date: 27 September 2023

OTT platform: SonyLIV

The Worst of Evil

The Worst of Evil is a Crime Action & Adventure series directed by Han Dong-wook and Park Geun-buem. Starring Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-jun, Lim Se-mi and others. Set in the 1980s, the show centres on undercover police investigators infiltrating a vast criminal organization facilitating the illegal drug trade across Korea, China, and Japan.

Release date: 27 September 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Irrational

In The Irrational, a crime drama, Jesse L. Martin, Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, and others take the lead roles. The story follows a master of human behaviour confronting a formidable opponent whose actions defy prediction, challenging his expertise in the field.

Release date: 27 September 2023

OTT platform: JioCinema

Castlevania: Nocturne

This sci-fi fantasy animation drama ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’, features an ensemble cast including Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Sydney James Harcourt, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, and Franka Potente. In the midst of a French revolution, Richter Belmont, portrayed by Edward Bluemel, battles to protect his family’s heritage and thwart the ascent of a tyrannical vampire ruler.

Release date: 28 September 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Kumari Srimathi

The Telugu drama Kumari Srimathi stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. The storyline revolves around Gopal and Anjali, who masquerade as a married couple to secure a rental home. Hilarity ensues as a chain of misinterpretations involving Sukumar, a wealthy couple, and various characters unfold, making for a comical narrative.

Release date: 28 September 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime

Choona

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, ‘Choona’ features a stellar cast including Jimmy Shergill, Arshad Warsi, Aashim Gulati, Namit Das, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and others. The story revolves around a diverse group of individuals who, finding a shared adversary in a fearsome and superstitious politician, devise a heist plan to seek retribution.

Release date: 29 September 2023

OTT platform: Netflix

Gen V

Gen V, a sci-fi fantasy action and adventure series, stars a talented ensemble including Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Maddie Phillips, and more. Set at the exclusive superhero college under Vought International, it delves into the lives of competitive young adult Supes testing their limits- physical, sexual, and ethical- as they vie for top contracts and prime city spots in this irreverent portrayal of their world.

Release date: 29 September 2023

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Papam Pasivadu

Directed by Lalit Kumar, Papam Pasivadu is a five-episode comedy series starring Sri Rama Chandra, promising a delightful romantic escapade. Following a heartbroken 25-year-old in his quest for love, the show takes a humorous twist when three enamoured girls add chaos to his life. Lead actresses include Gayatri Chaganti, Raashi Singh, and Srividya Maharshi, making the series a laughter-filled love experience.

Release date: 29 September 2023

OTT platform: Aha

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of September on OTT you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.