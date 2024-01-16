Srikakulam Railway Station, one of the busiest railway stations in the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway, has been awarded the ‘Best Station for Cleanliness Shield’ in the major station category at the 68th Railway Week Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2024, in Bhubaneswar.

Continual efforts by the Waltair Division aim to provide top-notch services to customers. This includes running special trains, adding extra coaches to existing trains, and maintaining a clean environment throughout passengers’ journeys. With a daily footfall of nearly 8500 passengers, Srikakulam Railway Station has been recognized for cleanliness in the non-suburban grade 1 to 4 categories for the year 2023. The award serves as a significant encouragement for the station’s 17 housekeeping and conservancy staff, as well as the station authorities.

Under the leadership of the Station Manager and the coordinated efforts of supervisory staff from the Health and Commercial divisions, the station’s premises, platforms, two-foot overbridges, and extensive parking and circulating areas were meticulously maintained. The Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer of Waltair, responsible for Environment and Housekeeping Management, extended congratulations on this achievement.

Divisional Railway Manager Shri Saurabh Prasad commended the team’s dedication, emphasising the importance of keeping the station Clean. The division’s commitment to efficiency and cleanliness was further recognised with additional shields in categories such as Electrical, Signal & Telecom, Operating, and Survey & Construction, with shared honours alongside Khurda Road.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.