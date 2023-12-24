For years, residents of Gopalapatnam and Chandra Nagar near Simhachalam Railway Station grappled with two inconvenient level crossings, hindering access and raising safety concerns. But their voices have finally been heard, with the Waltair Division undertaking a groundbreaking project to replace these crossings in Simhachalam with – the longest Limited Height Subway (LHS) in the region.

This ambitious project, spearheaded by Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad, is not just about infrastructure; it’s about addressing a longstanding public demand and improving the lives of countless individuals. Recognizing the importance of seamless connectivity, the Division tirelessly pursued approval from the ECoR Headquarters, successfully securing it for the construction of the LHS at SP1 and SS1 crossings.

Once the revised drawings were approved, the Division immediately set into action, employing the “cut and cover” method and meticulously completing the box casting process under six crucial railway tracks. General Manager ECoR Shri Manoj Sharma and DRM Shri Saurabh Prasad personally briefed Hon’ble Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on the project’s complexities and its potential to revolutionize access in the area.

Now, under the direct monitoring of DRM Prasad, the project has entered its most exciting phase. As of December 22nd, 2023, preparatory safety works began in Simhachalam for launching this colossal 64-meter Limited Height Subway(LHS) – the longest ever in the Waltair Division. Imagine 32 massive boxes being meticulously placed using heavy-duty cranes and excavators, all to bridge the gap across six tracks simultaneously in three directions!

Phase one of this planned operation involved executing LHS segments under the tracks leading to the Steel Plant, Port, Duvvada Up & Dn freight lines. This feat, accomplished by the Waltair Division, has already allowed freight train movement to resume on these lines, a testament to the efficiency and meticulous planning behind the project.

Once operational, the LHS will permanently close the two troublesome level crossings, enhancing safety for pedestrians and vehicles alike. But it goes beyond that – it signifies a leap forward in connectivity, bringing Gopalapatnam and Chandra Nagar closer to the main road of Simhachalam Railway Station and fostering easier access to vital amenities.

