Sourabh Prasad, who has been appointed as the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway, assumed office on Friday evening here in Visakhapatnam. He took charge of the outgoing DRM Anup Satpathy. Prasad, who belongs to the 1991 IRS batch, had earlier worked in Western and Konkan railways and also had experience working on several railway projects.

Speaking after taking charge, Sourabh Prasad said he would endeavour for further development of the division. “It is the first time for me to be a part of the East Coast Railway,” said the new DRM. Stating that the Waltair Division was always ahead in meeting the targets and creating records, he said he would try his best to keep up the division’s reputation.

Besides prioritising passenger safety, efforts would be focused on freight transportation, said the new DRM. Also, all the ongoing projects would be completed in time, he added. Earlier, Anup Satpathy said it was a nice experience to work in the division and it gave me immense pleasure. “With the cooperation of employees and people of Visakhapatnam, I could meet the targets and create records facing tough challenges,” said the outgoing Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Waltair Division.

