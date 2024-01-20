The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway is in the process of enhancing the safety works due to which several trains have been subjected to re-route and change in their timings. From 29 January, 2024, until 25 February, 2024, all passengers are advised to make note of the schedule mentioned below and plan their journeys accordingly. Visakhapatnam train cancellations have been listed and the diversion of trains via Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu, instead of the regular route Vijayawada-Eluru-Nidadavolu, begins on January 22, 2024.

Cancellations of Trains

17219 Machilipatnam-Visakhapatnam Express: leaving Machilipatnam daily.

17220 Visakhapatnam-Machilipatnam Express: leaving Visakhapatnam daily.

17239 Guntur-Visakhapatnam Simhadri Express: leaving Guntur daily.

17240 Visakhapatnam-Guntur Simhadri Express: leaving Visakhapatnam daily.

17267 Kakinada-Visakhapatnam: leaving Kakinada daily.

17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada: leaving Visakhapatnam daily.

22702 Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Uday Express: leaving Vijayawada on 19th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th & 27th January 2024.

22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Uday Express: leaving Visakhapatnam on 19th, 20th, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 26th & 27th January 2024.

Train No. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada Express leaving Guntur will be short terminated at Vizianagaram from 29th January 2024 to 25th February 2024. Consequently, Train No. 17244 Rayagada-Guntur Express will start from Vizianagaram instead of Rayagada from 30th January 2024 to 26th February 2024.

Diversions of Trains

The following trains will run via Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram Town-Nidadavolu instead of the regular route Vijayawada-Eluru-Nidadavolu from 22nd January 2024 and the dates mentioned:

22643 Ernakulam-Patna SF Express: 22nd & 29th January, 5th, 12th & 19th February 2024.

12509 SMV Bengaluru-Guwahati SF Express: 19th, 24th, 26th, 31st January, 2nd, 7th, 9th, 14th, 16th, 21st & 23rd February 2024.

11019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Konark Express: 19th, 29th, 31st January, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 14th, 16th, 17th, 19th, 21st, 23rd & 24th February 2024. (Stoppage eliminated at Eluru and Tadepalligudem)

The following trains will run via Nidadavolu-Bhimavaram Town-Gudivada-Vijayawada instead of the regular route Nidadavolu-Eluru-

Vijayawada from 29th January 2024 to 25th February 2024:

13351 Dhanbad-Alleppey Bokaro Express: (Stoppage eliminated at Tadepalligudem and Eluru)

18111 Tata-Yesvantpur Express: leaving Tata on 1st, 8th, 15th & 22nd February 2024. (Stoppage eliminated at Eluru)

12376 Jasidih-Tambaram Express: leaving Jasidih on 31st January, 7th, 14th & 21st February 2024. (Stoppage eliminated at Eluru)

22837 Hatia-Ernakulam AC Express: leaving Hatia on 29th January, 5th, 12th & 19th February 2024. (Stoppage eliminated: Eluru)

18637 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express: leaving Hatia on 3rd, 10th, 17th & 24th February 2024.

12835 Hatia-SMV Bengaluru Express: leaving Hatia on 30th January, 4th, 6th, 11th, 13th, 18th, 20th & 25th February 2024.

12889 Tata Nagar-SMV Bengaluru Express: leaving Tata Nagar on 2nd, 9th, 16th & 23rd February 2024.

As these works are important and inevitable to enhance the safety of the train services, the railway department urges commuters to stay informed about the altered train schedules and diversions. While some train cancellations in Visakhapatnam are being affected, others will be rerouted for the specified duration.

