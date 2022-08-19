What’s more spine-chilling than watching mysterious thriller movies? Movies packed with investigation shoot up your curiosity levels and they really help you to improve your observation and imagination. With the growing craze of investigative thrillers, Telugu cinema has some priceless flicks which left the audience wonderstruck in the past. If you haven’t still explored them, you are missing the thrilling vibes behind murder inquisitions. And if you are a fan of Telugu Cinema explorations, don’t miss these!

Unveiling some of the best Telugu investigative thrillers, pack your weekend with lots of awestruck experiences.

#1 Family Drama

Stealing our hearts with his soulful performance in Color Photo as Jayakrishna, Family Drama released in 2021 was the second film for Suhas as a hero. Directed by Meher Tej, this Telugu film revealed the actor’s talent to a deeper level. With an IMDb rating of 7.3, this movie portrays murder mystery on a larger scale. The story revolves around the connection between a broken family and a serial killer and how the forthcomings topple many lives. The lead cast also includes upcoming actors Pooja Kiran and Teja Kasarapu and the film is streaming on SonyLIV.

#2 Kshanam

This 2016 movie was one of the biggest hits in Adivi Sesh’s career. Talented in direction as well as action performances, Sesh’s script selection has always been top-notch. Directed by Ravikanth Perepu, this film received a lot of appreciation from the audience for its mind-boggling story and screenplay. The plot revolves around an investment banker who arrives in India from San Francisco to help his ex-girlfriend find her missing child. With Adah Sharma as the female lead, the film has earned an IMDb rating of 8.2. Streaming on MX Player, Sun Nxt, and Jio Cinema, this movie is a masterpiece in itself.

#3 Napoleon

Released in 2017 and available on Amazon Prime, this film showcases a nail-biting story with Ravi Anand as the director as well as the hero. Starring Ravi Anand as Napoleon and Komalee Prasad in the lead, the movie is all about a mysterious complaint in the police station by the protagonist stating that his shadow is missing, triggering the police system. Nevertheless, confusing riddles add more thrill to this gripping story which has earned an IMDb rating of 6.6. Do watch it.

#4 118

A 2019 film directed by K.V. Guhan and one of the fewer and different films of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, this movie portrays him as an investigative journalist who faces recurring nightmares of a girl getting murdered. Consequently, he starts to search for cause and effect. Starring Nivetha Thomas as the female lead, this movie has earned an IMDb of 6.5 and is streaming on MX Player. The riddles leave the viewers with lots of unanswered questions. Watch it for sure to dive into the murder mystery.

#5 Project Z

Released in 2017, this film directed by CV Kumar is Sundeep Kishan‘s most underrated film. Facing the larger film Baahubali- The Beginning, this movie was not much recognized. Though with a simple storyline around a serial killer, this story amazes the audience with its powerful screenplay and gripping investigations. Seen as a police cop, Sundeep astonishes the audience with his versatile performance. With Lavanya Tripathi as the female lead, this movie earned an IMDb rating of 7.2 and is available on Amazon Prime.

