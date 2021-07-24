Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, fewer trains have been running in the country. The Railways have utilised this opportunity to complete safety-related work on various routes in the country. In order to facilitate safety-related modernisation works on the Kantakapalli-Kothavalasa-Mallividu section of Waltair Railway Division, the following special trains passing through Visakhapatnam have been cancelled or rescheduled by East Coast Railway (ECoR).

List of special trains cancelled:

#1 Train no. 08570 Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar special train which leaves Visakhapatnam on 26 July 2021.

In the return direction, train no. 08569 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam special train which leaves Bhubaneswar on 26 July 2021.

#2 Train no. 08528 Visakhapatnam-Raipur special train departing from Visakhapatnam on 26 July 2021.

In the return direction, train no. 08527 Raipur-Visakhapatnam special train leaving Raipur on 26 July 2021.

#3 Train no. 07243 Guntur-Rayagada special train leaving Guntur on 25 July 2021.

In the return direction, train no. 07244 Rayagada-Guntur special train leaving Rayagada on 26 July 2021.

#4 Train no. 07015 Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad special train departing from Bhubaneswar on 26 July 2021.

List of special trains rescheduled by ECoR:

#1 Train no. 03352 Alappuzha-Dhanbad special leaving Alappuzha on 25 July 2021 has been rescheduled to leave at 11:30 AM.

#2 Train no. 01019 CST Mumbai-Bhubaneswar special departing from CST Mumbai on 25 July 2021 has been rescheduled to leave at 5:30 PM.

#3 Train no. 02085 Sambalpur-Nanded special train on 26 July 2021 is now scheduled to depart from Sambalpur at 12:20 PM.

#4 Train no. 02510 Guwahati-KSR Bengaluru special leaving Guwahati on 25 July 2021 has been rescheduled to depart at 11:35 AM.

#5 Train No. 05906 Dibrugarh-Kanyakumari special train slated to leave from Dibrugarh on 24 July 2021 will now leave at 12:25 AM on 25 July 2021.

People have been requested by ECoR to note the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.