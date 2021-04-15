To cope with the public’s growing demand for more convenient travel between the cities of Kolkata, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad, a new special train has been started by the Indian Railways between Howrah Junction and Secunderabad Junction.

The special train from Secunderabad Junction (train no. 08646) will operate daily from 16 April 2021 till 30 April 2021. It will start at 8 AM and reach Visakhapatnam railway station at 9:10 PM and then depart at 9:30 PM. It will reach Howrah Junction the next day at 2:40 PM.

The train leaving from Howrah Junction (train no. 08645), on the other hand, will run daily from 18 April 2021 till 2 May 2021. It will depart from Howrah Junction at 11:30 AM and reach Visakhapatnam at 3:30 AM the next day. After a 20 minutes stoppage, it will depart from Visakhapatnam railway station to arrive in Hyderabad at 5:30 PM.

Passengers will be able to reserve berths in Sleeper (12 coaches), Third tier AC (3 coaches), Second tier AC (1 coach), Second class (3 coaches). There will also 2 Luggage coaches and 1 Parcel Van.

Stoppages of the Howrah-Secunderabad Special under East Coast Railway

The Howrah-Secunderabad Special train and its reverse train will have the following stoppages that will fall under East Coast Railway:

Bhadrak, Baitarani Road, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Dhanmandal, Cuttack Junction, Barang, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Nirakarpur, Kalupara Ghat, Balugaon, Khallikot, Chatrapur, Brahmapur, Ichchapuram, Sompeta, Palasa, Naupada, Srikakulam Road, Chipurupalle, Vizianagaram Junction, Kottavalasa Junction, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam, and Duvvada.

Visakhapatnam-Chennai Special timings revised

The departure timings of the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central Special train no. 02869 have been changed and will come into effect from 19 April 2021. This train used to leave Visakhapatnam railway station at 7:05 PM but will now depart 5 minutes earlier, at 7 PM.

East Coast Railway also reminded all passengers to strictly follow all Covid-19 related protocols and keep themselves safe.