In the wake of the rise in the prices of essential commodities in the open market, the Visakhapatnam District administration has decided to sell quality rice and toor dal at reduced rates through special counters.

Announcing it at a meeting held at the Collectorate with the wholesale dealers of the essential commodities on Friday, Joint Collector KS Viswanathan said the decision was taken to ease the burden of the common people as the price of the two commodities has gone up. According to the Joint Collector, quality rice at Rs 46 a kg and toor dal at Rs 137 a kg will be sold through special counters.

Five to 26 kg of rice and toor dal a kg will be given to each family on showing either the ration card or the Aadhar card. Traders should display the prices of rice and dal at the special counters, said the Visakhapatnam Joint Collector. Assistant Director (marketing) SK Yasin, Civil Supplies District Manager I Rajeswari and others were present.

Meanwhile, the rates of tomatoes and other vegetables continue to move upward in the open market. The tomato was being sold at Rs. 130 a kg in the market on Saturday, while serpentine queues are seen at the special counters at Rythu Bazaars where tomato is being sold at the subsidised rate of Rs 50 a kg.

