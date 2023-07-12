With the monsoon setting in, the outbreak of seasonal infections is likely, and cases of dengue and malaria may go up. The Visakhapatnam district administration has swung into action to control such seasonal diseases.

District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS has directed the medical and health officials to initiate special measures to control the spread of these infections, particularly dengue. Chairing a review meeting held at the Collectorate, the Visakhapatnam Collector called for an awareness drive about seasonal diseases.

“The next four months are crucial, and the officials must hold meetings with their staff at all levels and ensure control of malaria and dengue cases in the district,” said Collector Mallikarjuna, adding that staff, if necessary, should be recruited on a temporary basis.

He also underlined the need for intensifying tests to confirm dengue and directed the staff to gather reports on a daily basis from private hospitals in the city. The Collector directed the District Education Officer (DEO) to take necessary steps five days a week to ensure the public and private schools and hostels are free from mosquitos.

All education institutions must be equipped with sufficient dengue testing kits, Mallikarjuna stressed. GVMC Commissioner Saikanth Varma, DEO Jagadeeswara Rao, KGH Superintendent Sivananda, and others partook in the meeting.

