As part of the station’s redevelopment, the Waltair Railway Division officials have set their sights on expanding the Visakhapatnam Railway Station with the addition of two new platforms by the end of 2025. These new platforms will be situated on the Gnanapuram side, providing much-needed relief to the existing eight platforms.

The railway construction wing initiated the platform works in April, and the entire redevelopment project, valued at ₹450 crore, is projected to be completed within 36 months. The introduction of the additional platforms will play a vital role in alleviating congestion at the station, considering the current eight platforms struggle to accommodate the daily influx of over 80 trains.

Also read: Eco-Vizag campaign picks speed as school children drum up support

Earlier, the Waltair Division DRM confirmed infrastructural development works, which include the construction of elevators, modern foot-over bridges, and road expansion around the Visakhapatnam Railway Station alongside the new platforms.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.