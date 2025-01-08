In a sea of flashy new releases, it’s easy to overlook cinematic gems that deserve the spotlight. This week, we’re steering you away from the predictable new OTT releases and shining a light on seven underrated movies that are worth your time. With genres spanning suspense, drama, romance, and even horror, these hidden treasures are sure to leave a lasting impression.

1. Golam

A Malayalam murder mystery that grips you from start to finish, Golam revolves around the story of a locked-room puzzle.

A CEO is found dead in his office bathroom, with no sign of struggle, and the investigation shifts focus from the motive to the method. Boasting slick Hollywood-style editing and a steady pace, this film delivers suspense without resorting to cliché twists.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. That Girl in Yellow Boots

A tale of longing and resilience, this film follows Ruth, who travels to India in search of her estranged father. Armed with little more than a letter from him, she navigates an unforgiving world, facing one challenge after another in her pursuit of closure.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

3. The Last Color

Adapted from Vikas Khanna’s book, this touching film unpacks the societal stigmas surrounding widows in Vrindavan and Varanasi.

Neena Gupta delivers a stellar performance as a widow whose life is transformed by the optimism of a young tightrope walker. A tale of hope and color, this one is a true tearjerker.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Happiest Season

This holiday rom-com takes a heartfelt look at love, identity, and family. Abby is all set to propose to Harper during Christmas with Harper’s family – until she learns her girlfriend hasn’t come out to them yet. Navigating conservative family dynamics and heartfelt moments, this film is a warm hug with a side of laughter.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. The Invasion

Nicole Kidman stars as Dr Carol Bennell in this gripping sci-fi thriller. Following a mysterious alien epidemic, Carol races against time to protect her son, who holds the key to humanity’s survival. With suspenseful twists and a strong emotional core, this film is a must-watch for sci-fi enthusiasts.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Blackmail

This dark comedy, led by the inimitable Irrfan Khan, turns the trope of infidelity on its head. When a husband discovers his wife’s affair, instead of confronting her, he decides to blackmail her lover. Packed with sharp humor and unexpected turns, Blackmail is both hilarious and thought-provoking.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. The Wife

Set in a modern apartment rather than the usual eerie haveli, this horror flick brings a refreshing twist to the genre. Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Dutta play a couple whose new flat becomes a stage for chilling supernatural events. The film’s relatable setting and eerie visuals make it a captivating watch.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Whether you’re in the mood for edge-of-your-seat suspense, heartwarming dramas, or spine-chilling horror, this curated list has something for everyone. So grab your favorite snacks, cozy up, and dive into these underrated gems this week for a refreshing change from the new OTT releases. Who knows? You might just find your next all-time favorite film!

