We’re only a week into 2025 and the genre of entertainment is already picking up. While this week is ushering in some much-anticipated theatrical releases like Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Sonu Sood’s Fateh, the releases dropping on OTT are giving them tough competition. So, if stepping out of the comfort of your home for entertainment is not your scene, here are seven new OTT releases to get you going:

1. Shark Tank India Season 4

It seems the saying “New Year, new us” applies not just to people but to TV shows as well! Returning with a fresh season, *Shark Tank India Season 4* is all set to spotlight aspiring entrepreneurs from across the country as they pitch their innovative business ideas to a panel of seasoned investors, hoping to secure the funding that could turn their dreams into reality.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 6 January

2. American Primeval

American Primeval, set in 1857, follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West through the story of Sara Rowell and Isaac, a mother-and-son duo who form a found family while fleeing from their past. The American Western miniseries explores the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 January

3. Asura

Set in 1979 Tokyo, Asua follows four sisters, whose lives fall apart when their aging father’s affair is brought to light.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 9 January

4. Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Goosebumps: The Vanishing, the latest instalment in the series, follows fraternal twins Devin and Cece as they navigate a new life in Brooklyn with their recently divorced father. Their routine takes a sinister turn when they uncover an ominous presence lurking nearby, revealing buried secrets that set off a cascade of eerie events. As Devin, Cece, and their friends — Alex, CJ, and Frankie — dig deeper into the mystery, they stumble upon the spine-tingling story of four teenagers who vanished without a trace in 1994.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 10 January

5. The Sabarmati Report

A journalist delves into the 2002 Godhra train burning in Gujarat, uncovering unsettling details before his findings are buried and forgotten. Years later, another reporter stumbles upon his concealed report and begins to unravel a conspiracy tied to influential figures. As the two stories intertwine across time, the pursuit of truth becomes a dangerous game, with threats mounting against those determined to expose the secrets.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release date: 10 January

6. Black Warrant

Black Warrant is a dark series that explores the world of Delhi’s Tihar Jail, one of Asia’s largest correctional facilities, from the perspective of a new prison officer, Sunil Gupta. The story follows him as he discovers the systemic problems, power struggles, and high-profile cases in the jail.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release date: 10 January

7. MTV Roadies XX

MTV Roadies is back with its 20th season, bringing new twists, physical challenges, and host Ranvijay Singha as host. Participants, selected from different parts of the country via auditions, compete against each other in various tasks to win the grand prize.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Release date: 11 January

With titles like MTV Roadies and Ghostbusters on the list, these movies and TV shows will surely delight you. So, grab your favourite snack, settle into your couch, and press play on these new OTT releases this week!

